Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk planned

NEWTON — The Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and funding for hunger initiatives at the two nonprofits benefiting from the event — The Corner Table Inc. and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) Inc.

This year's walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, in downtown Newton.

Organizers said their common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. Families experiencing food insecurity often share that they pay for rent, housing, transportation and medicine and then use whatever is left for food. For many families, there simply is not enough money left over after all their other bills are paid. This is where the benefiting nonprofits step in to assist the community by providing meals, backpacks for kids and food pickups.

Walkers of all ages and athletic abilities are invited to participate in the walk as individuals or together as families, groups or teams. Each participant solicits sponsorship (donations) from friends and associates prior to the event. Fundraising is not required, but it is the most crucial part of this event.

Participants who collect at least $25 will receive a T-shirt as long as supplies last. If you register online by the registration deadline and enter your T-shirt size, a T-shirt will be “reserved” for you. T-shirt requests/sizes must be received by Thursday, Sept. 22 to guarantee your size. T-shirts can be picked up by a team representative at ECCCM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, or Thursday, Oct. 13, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. T-shirts not picked up on these days will be available at the event.

Registration and the event will begin at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheater in downtown Newton (across from the 1924 Courthouse.) Check-in will open at 2 p.m. with an opening ceremony (awards and warm-up activities) beginning at 2:45 p.m.. Awards will be given for the largest team, the top team fundraiser, and the top individual fundraiser. The walk will start at 3 p.m. This year there will be the original 5K (3.1-mile) route and a 1-mile route. Both routes are on sidewalks in downtown Newton.

Children and family pets are welcome to walk with you. Once you finish the walk, there will be ice cream to enjoy while you visit with other walkers. Additional information about the walk, registration, and online donations can be found at ecchungerwalk.com.