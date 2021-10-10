Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk planned

NEWTON — The public is invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in downtown Newton to participate in the 2021 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.

The Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and funding for hunger initiatives at both organizations. The walk is approximately 3.1 miles through downtown Newton. Registration will start at 2 p.m. The walk will start at 3 p.m. followed by refreshments and presentation of trophies. Awards will be provided for the “Largest Team," “Top Team Fundraiser" and “Top Individual Fundraiser."

Individuals can participate by walking, starting a team, fundraising or donating toward the event. Participants are encouraged to register and raise money online. Offline donations and registrations are also accepted the day of the event. Participants who collect at least $25 will receive a 2021 Hunger Walk T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information, register, and/or donate, visit ecchungerwalk.com.