Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk planned

NEWTON —You’re invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in downtown Newton to participate in the 2021 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.

The Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and much-needed funding for hunger initiatives at both organizations. The walk is approximately 3.1 miles through downtown Newton. Registration will start at 2 p.m. The walk will start at 3 p.m. followed by refreshments and presentation of trophies. Awards will be provided for the largest team, the top team fundraiser and the top individual fundraiser.

Individuals can participate by walking, starting a team, fundraising or donating toward the event. Participants are encouraged to register and raise money online. Offline donations and registrations are also accepted the day of the event. Participants who collect at least $25 will receive a 2021 Hunger Walk T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information, register, and/or donate, visit ecchungerwalk.com.

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in the community affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a soup kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.

ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a handout” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969.