Easter weekend closings in the Catawba Valley

A number of local government offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday. Federal offices and post offices will be open, according to federalpay.org and the United States Postal Service’s website.

Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will start spring break on April 15. Students will return to school on April 25, according to the school calendars for the three districts.

Challenger High School’s calendar marks April 15 as a virtual learning day and April 18 as a holiday with no classes, according to Catawba County Schools’ website.

Catawba County government offices will be closed April 15 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on April 18, Catawba County’s Communications & Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend, McCauley said.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed on April 15 through April 17. The Newton branch will reopen at 9 a.m. on April 18. Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens branches will reopen on April 18 at noon. The Claremont, Conover and Maiden branches will reopen on April 19 at noon, McCauley said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public starting April 15 and will reopen April 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., McCauley said.

Catawba County Public Health will be closed April 15 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on April 18. StarMed will be open at Public Health on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for drive-through COVID-19 testing, McCauley said.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will follow a normal schedule. The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed April 15 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on April 16. All solid waste and recycling convenience centers (Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) will maintain normal schedules, McCauley said.

Hickory city offices will be closed on April 15, according to the city’s website.

Newton city offices will be closed April 15. Parks will remain open and sanitation collection will run on a normal schedule, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

Conover City Hall will be closed April 15, according to the city’s website.

Long View town offices will be closed on April 15, according to the town’s website.

Caldwell County offices, including libraries, will be closed on April 15, Caldwell County Public information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed on April 15. Sanitation will not be operating on April 15. Garbage that is normally picked up on Fridays will be picked up on April 13 instead. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed on April 16, according to the city’s website.

Granite Falls town offices will be closed on April 15, according to the town’s website.

Alexander County offices will be closed on April 15, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville town hall will be closed on April 15, according to the town’s website.