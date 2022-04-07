Easter-themed events, including egg hunts, this weekend

Brunch with the Easter Bunny

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a brunch with the Easter Bunny on Saturday.

Brunch will be served during a first seating at 10 a.m. and a second seating at 10:30 a.m. A movie matinee will begin at 11:15 a.m. There will be photo opportunities, craft activities and more. Guests will also receive goody bags.

The event is open to children ages 10 and younger and will be held at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. Reservations are required. Preregistration is $7 per child; registration at the door will be $10 as space allows. To make reservations, call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.

Dinosaur Easter Egg Hunt at Science Center

The Catawba Science Center will have a dinosaur-themed egg hunt on Saturday. For the price of general admission, attendees can search for dinosaur eggs filled with prizes in Catawba Science Center’s main building. There will be a designated space for kids 5 and under to hunt. The egg hunt will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the north lobby.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m. at any Catawba Science Center admission desk. Members get in free. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children 3-17, children under 3 get in free. Military members and veterans, students and senior citizens get in for $8.

T-ball game and Easter egg hunt

The Walkin’ Roll Activities League will be hosting a T-ball game and Easter egg hunt Saturday at West Hickory Park. The park is at 830 16th St. SW in Hickory. The event is free and scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring two dozen plastic eggs with goodies inside. There will be two T-ball games. The first game will be the younger players — the Braves vs. the Rockies at 10 a.m. The second game will be older players. The Rangers will compete against the Crawdads at 11 a.m.

Lenoir will host Easter egg hunt

City of Lenoir Parks & Recreation is hosting a free Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mulberry Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The Easter egg hunt is open to kids 10 and younger. Participants will need to bring their own basket. There will be games, prizes and a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. The event will not be rescheduled if canceled due to weather.

Easter egg hunt at Henry Fork River Park

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 35th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Henry Fork River Park. This event is free.

The hunt will be divided into different age groups. At 10 a.m. children up to 2 years old will hunt, 10:30 a.m. will be 3 and 4-year-olds and 11 a.m. will be 5 and 6-year-olds. There will be a special night hunt for children ages 7 to 12 at 8:15 p.m.

All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the night hunt.

Drive-thru Easter story reenactment

Cedar Grove Lutheran Church will be hosting two drive-thru reenactments of the passion, suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 261 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale.

Historic Easter at Hart Square Village on April 16

Hart Square Village will be hosting a historic Easter event on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have many activities for families to participate in.

Tickets are $15 a person with a capacity of 300 people. Children 5 and under get in free. Hart Square Village is at 5055 Hope Road in Vale.

Easter egg hunt

There will be an Easter egg hunt for big kids in the orchard. Little kids will hunt for eggs in the Deitz pasture. The areas are next to each other and the hunts will be starting at different times for kids in various age groups. Participants are asked to bring a basket for the hunt. Children 5 and under will start at 11 a.m. Children 6 and older will start at 11:30 a.m.

Families will also be able to dye eggs. Families can make nests for their dyed eggs, while learning about different birds and their nests. Hart Square Village’s historic Easter bunny Wendell will make an appearance to tell stories about pioneer Easter. The Phillips Cabin will be set up for family Easter photos.

Second annual Hopping Around Hickory to be held April 16

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting its second annual Hopping Around Hickory. The purchase of a ticket to the Hopping Around Hickory event will include an Easter egg full of goodies from multiple businesses in downtown Hickory, including Life Doesn’t Succ, Carolina Crafted Creamery and Sweets, Taste Full Beans Coffee House and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday for $10 each. There are only 50 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased at the Hickory Downtown Development Association’s website. Stroll around Hickory’s beautiful downtown on April 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and stop by the participating businesses to pick up your egg.

Take a picture with the Downtown Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. The ticket receipt is needed for participants receive their items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup.