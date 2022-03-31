Easter egg hunts scheduled for Hickory, neighboring communities

A number of Easter-themed events are taking place in the Hickory area over the next two weeks. Here is a list of some of those events.

Free Easter egg hunt at baseball stadium on Saturday

Classroom Connections, in partnership with the Hickory Crawdads and WHKY, is inviting children up to sixth-graders to a free Easter egg hunt on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. The stadium is located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW.

All children in attendance will receive a free Easter basket with grass, as well as a ticket to a home Hickory Crawdads baseball game during the 2022 season.

Children will be divided into age groups to hunt for eggs on the baseball field. Eggs will be exchanged for candy or prizes such as cash, toys, dolls, stuffed animals, arts and crafts kits and passes or vouchers to local businesses.

All attendees will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of the grand prizes which include four electronic tablets, four bicycles, radio controlled cars, trucks and train set, wireless earbuds and more. Over 10,000 eggs full of prizes will be hidden around the field.

T-Ball game, Easter egg hunt on April 9

The Walkin’ Roll Activities League will be hosting a T-ball game and Easter egg hunt on April 9 at West Hickory Park. The park is located at 830 16th St. SW in Hickory. The event is free and scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring two dozen plastic eggs with goodies inside. There will be two T-ball games. The first game will be the younger players — the Braves vs. the Rockies at 10 a.m. The second game will be older players. The Rangers will compete against the Crawdads at 11 a.m.

Lenoir will host Easter egg hunt on April 9

The City of Lenoir Parks & Recreation department is hosting a free children’s Easter egg hunt at Mulberry Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon on April 9.

The Easter egg hunt is open to kids 10 and younger. Participants will need to bring their own basket. There will be games, prizes and a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. The event will not be rescheduled if canceled due to weather.

Easter egg hunt at Henry Fork River Park

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 35th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 at Henry Fork River Park. This event is free.

The hunt will be divided into different age groups. At 10 a.m. children 2 and younger will hunt, 10:30 a.m. will be 3-to-4-year-olds and 11 a.m. will be 5-to-6-year-olds. There will be a special night hunt for 7-to-12-year-olds at 8:15 p.m.

All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the night hunt.

Historic Easter at Hart Square Village on April 16

Hart Square Village will be hosting a historic Easter event on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have many activities for families to participate in.

Tickets are $15 a person with a capacity of 300 people. Children 5 and younger get in free. Hart Square Village is located at 5055 Hope Road in Vale.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for big kids in the orchard. Little kids will hunt for eggs in the Deitz pasture. The areas are next to each other and the hunts will start at different times for kids in various age groups. Participants are asked to bring a basket for the hunt.

The egg hunt for children 5 and younger will start at 11 a.m. The egg hunt for 6-year-olds and older will start at 11:30 a.m.

Families will also be able to dye eggs. Families can make nests for their dyed eggs. Hart Square Village’s historic Easter bunny Wendell will make an appearance to tell stories. The Phillips Cabin will be set up for family Easter photos.

Second Annual Hopping Around Hickory to be held April 16

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting the second annual Hopping Around Hickory on April 16 from 11 am. to 3 p.m. The purchase of a ticket to the Hopping Around Hickory event will include an Easter egg full of goodies from multiple businesses around downtown Hickory, including Life Doesn’t Succ, Carolina Crafted Creamery and Sweets, Taste Full Beans Coffee House and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday for $10 each. There are only 50 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased on the Hickory Downtown Development Association’s website.

Take a picture with the Downtown Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. The ticket receipt is needed for participants to receive their items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup.