Easter egg hunts planned for Hickory, Hart Square

Historic Easter at Hart Square Village on April 16

Hart Square Village will be hosting a historic Easter event on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have many activities for families to participate in.

Tickets are $15 a person with a capacity of 300 people. Children 5 and under get in free. Hart Square Village is at 5055 Hope Road in Vale.

Easter Egg Hunt

There will be an Easter egg hunt for big kids in the orchard. Little kids will hunt for eggs in the Deitz pasture. The areas are next to each other and the hunts will start at different times for kids in various age groups. Participants are asked to bring a basket for the hunt. The hunt for children 5 and under will start at 11 a.m. The hunt for children 6 and older will start at 11:30 a.m.

Dye eggs

Families will also be able to dye eggs. Families can make nests for their dyed eggs while learning about different birds and their nests. Hart Square Village’s historic Easter bunny, Wendell, will make an appearance to tell stories about pioneer Easter. The Phillips Cabin will be set up for family Easter photos.

Second an

nual Hopping Around Hickory to be April 16

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting its second annual Hopping Around Hickory. The purchase of a ticket to the Hopping Around Hickory event will include an Easter egg full of goodies from multiple businesses in downtown Hickory, including Life Doesn’t Succ, Carolina Crafted Creamery and Sweets, Taste Full Beans Coffee House and more.

Tickets are $10 each. There are only 50 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased at the Hickory Downtown Development Association’s website. Stroll around Hickory’s beautiful downtown on April 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and stop by the participating businesses to pick up your egg.

Take a picture with the Downtown Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. The ticket receipt is needed for participants receive their items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup.

From staff reports

