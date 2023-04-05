Searching for places to take your family to find Easter eggs this weekend? Here are some of the hunts taking place in and around Hickory.

Thursday

Hickory Parents Helping Parents will host an egg-hunting event at the Henry Fork River Park on Thursday. The Easter egg hunt will start at 4:30 p.m. A special hunt for children ages 2 and younger is also planned.

The park is at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.

Friday

A flashlight egg hunt will be held at the Lenoir Community Church at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlights. Children ages 1-17 are allowed to hunt for eggs. There will also be popcorn, drinks and prizes.

If there is rain, the hunt will be moved to April 14. The Lenoir Community Church is at 1002 Lower Creek Drive NE in Lenoir.

Saturday

The Catawba Science Center will have a dinosaur-themed egg hunt Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Kids will be able to hunt for colorful dinosaur eggs, win prizes and explore the dinosaur exhibit at the center. Families can check out other exhibits, such as the planetarium and the aquarium until 4 p.m.

Children of all ages can hunt for eggs in the main building. A separate egg hunt will be held for children ages 5 and younger in the aquarium building.

The event is free for Catawba Science Center members and $14 for nonmembers. Attendees are required to purchase tickets and reserve their spots in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

The Catawba Science Center is at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

St. Stephens Lutheran Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. Saturday. Families can bring boiled eggs to dye. The church will have egg hunts for children in preschool and elementary starting at 11 a.m. The church will have sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt available.

St. Stephens Lutheran Church is at 2304 Springs Road NE in Hickory.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover will have an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children will get to hunt for eggs, make crafts, eat snacks and hear the story of Easter. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own baskets. The church will have extra baskets for those who need one.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is at 2126 St Johns Church Road NE in Conover.

St. Matthews Reformed Church will host a community Easter egg hunt in Maiden on Saturday. The church will have two hunts for different age groups. The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The church will provide hot dogs for lunch. There will also be crafts, games and a story time.

St. Matthews Reformed Church is at 4575 Maiden Highway in Maiden.

Royal Chapel Church of God will celebrate Easter with an egg hunt and other activities on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The event will last until 1 p.m. The Easter egg hunt will be for children ages newborn to 11. There will be a bouncy house and hot dogs. This event is free. To RSVP, call 828-324-8372. If no one answers, leave a voicemail.

Royal Chapel Church of God is at 7190 George Hildebran Road in Hickory.

Bethlehem Church of God in Granite Falls will have an Easter event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for children in the fifth grade or younger. The event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, prizes and food. The event is free.

Bethlehem Church of God is at 2451 Icard Ridge Road in Granite Falls.

First Baptist Church in Maiden will have an Easter event on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature games, an egg hunt and hot dogs for lunch.

First Baptist Church is at 50 E. Main St. in Maiden.

Fairview Baptist Church in Newton will have a free Easter celebration on Saturday at 1 p.m. The event will include an Easter egg hunt for all ages, candy and prizes. For lunch, the church will serve drinks, hot dogs, chips and cupcakes.

Fairview Baptist Church is at 3614 Wilfong Road in Newton.

Grace Chapel United Methodist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The hunt will be divided into areas for different age groups.

Grace Chapel United Methodist Church is at 4336 Grace Chapel Road in Granite Falls.

A glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt will take place across the street from the Brown Penn Recreational Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The hunt will be in the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field. The event is free for children ages 3-7.

The Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field is at 735 Third St. SW in Hickory.

Sunday

The 242 Community Church in Hickory will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday. The church service will begin at 10 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will take place after the service. Lunch will be served after the service as well.

The 242 Community Church is at 3501 Section House Road, in Hickory.

Trinity Hmong Lutheran Church will host its first public event on Sunday at 3 p.m. The event will feature an egg hunt, games, a photo stand and a bouncy house. The event is free. Donations are welcomed, but not required.

Trinity Hmong Lutheran Church is at 2110 Mt. Olive Church Road in Newton.