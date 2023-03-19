VALDESE — Individuals and families interested in celebrating Easter with a visual re-enactment of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ will have the opportunity on Easter Sunday.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith will host its new Easter sunrise production, “Resurrection Light,” at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. The event is free and open to the public.

After the 18-minute drama, attendees will move to the replica of the Temple of Ciabas, located in the small village of Angrogna, Italy, for a short service. Then they will move to the adjoining Visitor’s Center for a free breakfast, compliments of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, The Trail of Faith and Granny’s Kitchen.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith has hosted an Easter drama for about 25 years, said former N.C. Sen. Jim Jacumin, president of the outdoor museum, who came up with the idea to have the drama on Easter Sunday.

The drama was written by Karen Knight, president of Heartsongs Ministries Inc., Jacumin said. She is best known for playing Mrs. Noah in the production, “Noah, The Musical,” at Sight and Sound’s Millennium Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Branson, Missouri.

For more information, contact the Waldensian Trail of Faith at 828-874-1893 or trailoffaith1893@gmail.com, or visit www.waldesniantrailoffaith.org.