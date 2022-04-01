Easter brunch with movie offered for children

NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will present Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9.

Brunch will be served during a first seating at 10 a.m. and a second seating at 10:30 a.m. A movie matinee will begin at 11:15 a.m. Guests are invited to enjoy photo opportunities, craft activities, and more. Goody bags will be provided.

The event is open to children ages 10 and younger and will be held at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. Reservations are required. Preregistration is $7 per child; registration at the door will be $10 as space allows.

For more information and to make your reservations, call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.