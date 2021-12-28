East Burke Christian Ministries receives grant

HILDEBRAN — East Burke Christian Ministries recently received a grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County from the Rostan Family Foundation for $10,000 to help its food program.

The grant will help EBCM purchase food from Second Harvest Food Bank and local grocery stores. EBCM will also be able to purchase gift cards so families can get items needed like milk, eggs, butter, cheese, etc. EBCM rarely purchases such items as it does not have refrigeration space to store it.