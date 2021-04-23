Eased restrictions enable in-person celebration

NEWTON — After a year unlike any other, this spring season is bringing renewal and reunions at Abernethy Laurels, a continuing care retirement community. Progress against the COVID-19 pandemic is reducing the need for older people to isolate and protect their health and allowing them to reconnect with loved ones.

“After an incredibly challenging year, this is an especially welcome spring,” said Executive Director Amber McIntosh. “It is heart-warming to see the residents we serve once again able to visit with friends and loved ones. We know how critical human connections are to the emotional and physical well-being of those we care for, and every reunion we’ve seen is special and touching.”

This couldn’t be more true for resident Barbara Courtemanche, who recently reunited in-person with her husband, Ray, to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ray greeted Barbara wearing a personalized mask with the message “I love you” written in red, along with a bouquet of flowers and a cake.

“Their reunion was priceless,” said McIntosh. “Our team members will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in hopes our residents are able to continue with in-person visits and celebrate moments like these with those they love.”

Located in Newton, Abernethy Laurels is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community. The community provides residential living, home care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing. For more information about the community visit abernethylaurels.org.