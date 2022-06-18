Earn and Learn program helps Abernethy Laurels

NEWTON — After experiencing two years of staffing challenges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abernethy Laurels Retirement Community created an innovative solution to train and hire certified nursing assistants, the facility’s frontline care providers.

“During the pandemic, most training programs were temporarily closed, and this impacted the flow of certified nursing assistants in the market,” said Aimee Reimann, chief operations officer of EveryAge, Abernethy Laurels’ parent company.

In response to this shortage, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) authorized emergency nursing assistant certifications, and Abernethy Laurels staff members — from the executive director to several department heads — took the initiative to be certified as nursing assistants and help take care of residents. Several times a week, the executive director and nursing home administrator donned scrubs and gave showers. Some independent living residents even learned how to properly feed another person, volunteering their time in the nursing home section of the community.

Abernethy Laurels designed its Earn and Learn program to create more trained CNA professionals and help ensure that residents have access to the care they need. The state of North Carolina-approved program delivers both classroom and clinical training and prepares students to sit for the state’s written and skills tests. Classes alternate between a four-week or eight-week evening session, and each class enrolls 10-13 students, offering participants intensive training on essential nursing assistant skills.

Integral to Earn and Learn’s development was Abernethy Laurels’ Recruitment and Retention Committee, whose members helped generate key points of the unique program, which pays student employees to be in class and take the certification tests. The program also provides their uniforms. Once a student employee becomes certified, their hourly wage increases. As long as they continue to work at Abernethy Laurels for at least a year, there is no cost to them for having enrolled in the program.

Earn and Learn, which has graduated 40 students to date, has been a game changer for both the retirement community and student employees because it allows students to build relationships with the residents who will be receiving their assistance. The program also introduces students to other team members and to the layout and operations of the facility itself, which streamlines new employee orientation.

The Earn and Learn program makes it possible for students to pursue a career in the field of long-term care. With many traditional programs, students can’t maintain an existing job and pay for new educational courses at the same time. Abernethy Laurels removes that real-world challenge with its paid-to-learn curriculum for CNA professionals. A student no longer must choose between working or getting trained and certified. Both are achievable.

EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, is an industry leader among not-for-profit senior living organizations, with 12 locations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia. Programs and locations include continuing care retirement communities like Abernethy Laurels, affordable housing communities, and PACE (Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly). A faith-based organization, it was incorporated in 1961.