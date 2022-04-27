Early voting starts Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Catawba County begins Thursday.

Answers to a few of the key questions regarding voting are listed below. For more information, call the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424 or visiting the website by going to catawbacountync.gov and clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab.

What offices are up for election?

For several races, this year’s primary will determine who holds office for the next term.

Only Republican candidates are running in the races for N.C. House District 89 and Catawba County Clerk of Court.

There is a Republican primary for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Three seats are up for grabs on the board. Three of five Republican candidates, which include two incumbents, will move on to the general election, where they will face one Democratic candidate.

There are nonpartisan primaries for Hickory mayor and for the Ward 5 seat on the Long View Board of Aldermen.

The primary will also determine the general election for the town of Long View. Mayor Marla Thompson and Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt are running unopposed.

While all voters in Long View can vote for mayor, only voters located in Ward 2 and Ward 5 will be allowed to vote in those respective races.

There are Democratic and Republican primaries this year in the 10th Congressional District, which now includes all of Catawba County.

Statewide, there are primaries for U.S. Senate, N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals.

There are no primary elections for sheriff, district attorney, N.C. House 96 or N.C. Senate District 45 or the eight judicial seats up for election this year.

How can I view my sample ballot?

Voters who are registered can download a copy of their sample ballot by visiting catawbacountync.gov and clicking the “County Services” tab at the top of the screen.

From there, find the “Elections” link. On the left side of the screen on the elections page, click “Voter Registration” link on the left side of the screen and then click the “Voter Lookup” link at the top of the “Voter Registration” page.

From there, any registered voter can enter their name and find a copy of the sample ballot.

Can I vote early if I am not already registered?

Yes. While the deadline to register to vote on the May 17 primary day has passed, residents who are not already registered can register before they cast a ballot during early voting.

Residents using same-day registration will have to bring documents showing their current address such as a government photo ID, a utility bill or bank statement.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.