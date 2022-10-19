Early voting starts Thursday. Here's what you need to know

The 16-day early voting period opens today with five polling sites open across the county.

While the deadline to register to vote on the Nov. 8 Election Day has passed, residents who have not yet registered will have a chance to register and vote during early voting as part of same-day registration.

People registering during early voting should bring documentation such as a government ID or utility bill which includes the individual’s current address.

What’s on the ballot?

In addition to statewide races for U.S. Senate, N.C. Supreme Court and the N.C. Court of Appeals, Catawba County voters will also be deciding several local races.

The most crowded race in Catawba County is the nonpartisan election for Catawba County school board. Four seats are at stake in the election and 12 candidates are running to fill them.

Incumbents Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain and Glenn Fulbright are running to retain their seats while Michelle Teague, Tim Settlemyre, Clayton Mullis, Don Sigmon, Chris “Chopper” Fulbright, Steve Morgan, Chris Gibbs, Nick Huffman and Kathy Kelly are all seeking a seat on the board.

Donna Lutz-Carpenter, the fourth incumbent school board member eligible for reelection, declined to run, so the school board will be adding at least one new member in this election.

Only voters in the Catawba County Schools jurisdiction will be able to vote in the school board race.

Voters can check their sample ballot by visiting catawbacountync.gov, going to the “County Services” tab at the top of the page, clicking the “Elections” link under that tab and then clicking the “Voter Registration” link to the left of the page.

Catawba County voters will also be electing at least two new county commissioners. Three at-large seats are up for election this year and Commissioner Randy Isenhower, a Republican, is the sole incumbent on the general election ballot.

Longtime Commissioner Kitty Barnes is retiring, and the other incumbent Sherry Butler lost in the Republican primary.

Republicans Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer and Democrat Wendy Boulanger Kennedy are the other candidates running for county commissioner.

Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry is running against Democrat Pam Genant for a 10th term in Congress representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes all of Catawba County.

There is one competitive local judicial race. Republican Scott Conrad and Democrat Steve Potter are running to fill the unexpired term of Chief District Court Judge Burford Cherry, who recently retired.

Four candidates are running in the nonpartisan race for the two open at-large soil and water district supervisor positions: incumbent Julia Elmore and non-incumbents Brett Little, Bill Shillito and Paula Bell.

Many offices up for election in Catawba County this year are unopposed, including a Superior Court seat, seven District Court seats, sheriff, district attorney, clerk of court, the N.C. Senate and the two N.C. House seats.