Early voting in Hickory starts Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Early voting in Hickory’s municipal elections starts Thursday. 

There will be one early voting location for this election at the Highland Recreation Center at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE.

The deadline to register for the July 26 Election Day has passed, but residents who go to vote during the early voting period will be able to register to vote just before casting a ballot.

Voters planning to use same-day registration should be prepared to present a government ID or copy of documents such as bills or bank statements which list the individual’s current address.

Voters in the city will have choices in two elections. Mayor Hank Guess is seeking a second term while Al Hoover is looking to unseat the incumbent.

Guess heads into the general election with a commanding win in the May primary. He received nearly 3,400 votes, or 75% of the vote.

Hoover finished a distant second with 569, only 21 votes ahead of Quentae Hill, the third candidate in the race who was eliminated in the primary.

In the other competitive race on the ballot, Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli is facing Chris Simmons. There was no primary for the Ward 5 seat.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed this year. All city council races are nonpartisan.

Hank Guess

Guess
Al Hoover

Hoover

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Early Voting Schedule

Dates: July 7-23; polls will be closed the weekends of July 9-10 and July 16-17.

Times: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

