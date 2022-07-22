 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Early voting in Hickory is almost over. Here's what you should know.

Early voting in the Hickory city elections is drawing to a close, with plenty of ballots still left to be cast.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, only around 700 votes had been cast out of roughly 29,300 registered voters in Hickory who live in Catawba County, a turnout of 2.4% to that point.

An elections worker form Burke County said no one from the Burke portion of Hickory had voted as of 10 a.m. Friday. At the start of early voting, the number of registered Burke County voters eligible to vote in Hickory was 38.

Early voting continues through 5 p.m. today at Highland Recreation Center at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE. For the final day of early voting, which is Saturday, the polling site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The remaining time in the early voting period is the last chance residents who are not registered to vote will have to register and vote in this year’s Hickory elections. Residents who register during early voting should bring a government ID, utility bill or other official document which includes the individual’s address.

Hickory voters have choices in two elections this year. In the race for mayor, incumbent Hank Guess, 62, is seeking a second term against challenger Al Hoover, 68, a former sheriff’s deputy and IBM employee.

Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli, 80, is fending off a challenge from Chris Simmons, 59, who works in pastoral care at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are also running again but face no opposition.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Arizona Republican resists Trump's election lies

