Early registration open for Autolawn Party

HICKORY — Registration is now open for the ninth annual Autolawn Party.

In partnership with the 2022 Volvo Club of America National Meet being held in Hickory this September, Hickory Museum of Art is excited to announce its ninth annual Autolawn Party, Saturday, Sept. 10. Presented by Hickory Museum of Art and Paramount Automotive, the Autolawn Party is an outdoor celebration of the road’s No. 1 traveler — the automobile.

This year, Autolawn is on the road for the first time ever, featuring participants’ vehicles at LP Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads. This event will be held at LP Frans in conjunction with the VCOA Annual Car Show, and spectators will have the opportunity to celebrate over 200 classic Euro cars, many fitting this year’s theme: Volvo.

Everything else about this year's Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show will be business as usual — an entry by registration, peer-judged show of European classic cars and motorcycles.

Early registration details are as follows:

• Deadline: Aug. 19

• Guaranteed lawn parking for vehicles

• First car is $30; additional cars are $25 each

• Includes one complimentary event hat per first entry

• Enjoy early check-in and reduced set-up times

Standard registration details:

• Aug. 20 – Sept. 10

• Fees will go up to $35 per car (first and additional cars)

• Based on space availability (cannot guarantee premium parking)

To register, go to: www.theautolawn.com/registration

The number of awards per class are based on the number of entrants. First-place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, other European makes and European motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as Spectator’s Choice, Best Volvo, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.

The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide range of high quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional Concours event. The fundraising event to benefit HMA educational programming features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden, and more.

Presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group, located on Hwy 70 Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com

For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit theautolawn.com.

Hickory Museum of Art, founded in 1944, is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.