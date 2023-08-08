HICKORY — Registration is now open for the 10th annual Autolawn Party. Hickory Museum of Art will host the event on Saturday, Oct. 7, on the SALT Block North Lawn.

Presented by Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) and Paramount Automotive, the Autolawn Party offers a wide range of high-quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional concours event. The fundraising event benefits HMA educational programming and features a Euro Classic Car Show, a youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

Each year, this event highlights a different region or brand. This year's featured brand aims to honor the very first car show HMA organized, which showcased the brilliance of Porsche's craftsmanship. From the legendary Porsche 356, which served as a foundation for their success, to the cutting-edge innovations found in the latest 911 models, visitors will be enchanted by the journey through time and the progress achieved.

The number of awards per class is based on the number of entrants. First-place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, Other European Makes, and European motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as Spectator’s Choice, Best Porsche, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.

Awards will be given in a small number of peer-judged classifications and select categories.

The deadline for early registration is Sept. 15. Early registrants are guaranteed lawn parking for show vehicles. The early registration fee for the first car is $30; additional cars are $25 each. Enjoy early check-in and reduced set-up times.

Standard registration is Sept. 16 until Oct. 6. Fees will go up to $35 per car (first and additional cars). Parking will be based on space availability.

Presenting sponsors are Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group, located on U.S. 70 Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com.

For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit theautolawn.com.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. The museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as offering a variety of education classes for all ages. Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext. 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.