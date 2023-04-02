I was a little early for my appointment with Kim Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children, and Ashley Benfield, program director for the Children’s Resource Center at 738 Fourth St. SW in Hickory.

As I waited in the resource center’s front sitting room, I noticed a stack of forms on an end table. All were titled “Our Nest Diaper Pantry.” Parents who are struggling to pay for diapers, which are very expensive, can complete forms and then receive complimentary diapers. The center is able to provide this service thanks to generous donations.

Catching my attention on the forms was a list of other services available to families thanks to the Children’s Resource Center: car seats, childcare referral, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (free children’s books!), parenting classes, and so on. I wasn’t surprised. Catawba County, as well as counties around it, is chock-full of agencies, organizations, and institutions working to address the needs of its residents.

Whether the need is a continuing struggle such as hunger and homelessness or a new crisis like the lack of childcare workers that grew substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s always one or more groups brainstorming and implementing measures to address the predicaments.

Which is why I was at the resource center. Because of the already large and growing need for childcare workers, the Catawba County Partnership for Children teamed with the Alexander County Partnership for Children to plan and execute an Early Childhood Academy to train workers, with classes taught at Catawba Valley Community College.

The first academy, the pilot, took place Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 with 11 participants. Their ages ranged from early 20s to 50s. The success of the pilot gave planners good reason to host a second academy, which will take place in June. And, if things continue on a positive path, there will be at least two academies per year.

First, to clarify, the Catawba County Partnership for Children is not a county government agency. It’s a private nonprofit that receives much support from county agencies, one of which is CVCC. Kim Holden suggested that holding the academy on CVCC’s main campus was a neat thing for the students. “It provided a way for students to be on campus, where they felt comfortable,” said Kim.

The students, all women, attended eight half-day sessions, the cost for which was paid with donations. Future academies will come with small tuition costs, but participants can apply for scholarships. The good news is that as soon as students graduate from the academy, they can begin working in a childcare classroom as stated on a flyer about the academy: “Upon completion of this Early Childhood Academy, individuals will have an employment portfolio of training certificates required by the state of North Carolina and will be immediately eligible for employment in the field of early childhood care and education.”

A number of trainers led the many and varied sessions, including CPR and first aid, health and safety, playground safety, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), fire safety, and what’s known as Foundations, meaning students became familiar with an early childhood curriculum, the North Carolina Foundations for Early Learning and Development.

There also were guest speakers sharing information on a number of topics, such as different early childhood career opportunities and community resources and how to access them. Among the speakers were Kim and Ashley, who shared about the Children’s Resource Center and how it can be a resource for the women as they move into childcare positions.

“There was so much content to learn,” said Ashley about the academy, “but they came every day, enthusiastic and ready to learn.” When surveyed after the program’s conclusion, the students said they would have liked even more classes.

One participant was especially excited because she plans to open a childcare center, which will require much preparation. The academy connected her with many people, agencies, and resources, “the community of childcare resources we have here,” Ashley pointed out, adding that the Children’s Resource Center offers free consultations to anyone interested in opening a childcare facility. There’s a great deal involved, and potential owners/directors have their work cut out for them. Just a few considerations are square footage requirements, room arrangements, and quality indicators, whereby state representatives go into a center and assess the program and the facility, looking at everything, including simple things such as the number of books and toys.

Additionally, all academy students were fingerprinted and their backgrounds checked, so these two requirements for employment were taken care of, making it even easier for graduates to move right into jobs.

On the last day of the academy, participants heard about job openings in the area. Ashley said anyone interested in a job in the childcare field can find a list of opportunities at childrensresourcecenter.org.

Kim said the last time Catawba County was surveyed concerning childcare, openings showed a need for 125 workers.

Kim and Ashley pointed out that graduating from the academy does not mean the women can be alone with children. They can work as assistants. But they have good foundations for taking the next step toward becoming full-fledged early childhood classroom teachers: enrolling in Introduction to Early Childhood (EDU 119) at CVCC. This class is required by the state of North Carolina for all early childhood educators. There are scholarships available through NC Works to pay for the class.

Three Early Childhood Academy graduates already have enrolled in EDU 119. Two others are working at area childcare facilities.

Kim and Ashley concluded by pointing out how collaborative the academy was, “emblematic of all the collaboration we have with our partner agencies,” said Ashley.

So, from an area task force created to address the shortage of childcare center workers — a crisis that hurts both families and businesses — came the idea of an academy, and, though still in its infancy, it already is proving successful.