Eagle Scouts complete 4 projects at Bunker Hill Covered Bridge

People walking the blue and white trail at the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge can explore a new trail called Pierce’s Loop.

The new trail breaks off at the upper part of the blue and white trail and loops around to a lower part of the trail. There's a new camping area along the trail, too.

This new trail is one of four Eagle Scout projects recently completed around the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge. Each project required teamwork and leadership to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. The scouts who completed projects were Pierce Beaudoin, John Moore, Jacob Moore and Trey Carlton.

“The focus (of the Eagle Scout projects) is that (Scouts) learn to plan and lead others,” William Smith, scoutmaster of Troop 383 based at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, said. “The whole focus of (Boy Scouts of America) and the importance of the Eagle Scouts project is that they develop leadership skills.”

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouting. An estimated 2% of all scouts achieve the rank, Smith said.

Pierce Beaudoin, 16, created Pierce’s Loop. The trail includes a camp site with a fire pit and three picnic tables. Pierce also built three houses for bats and four birdhouses that hang along the trail.

“(Pierce) really liked the way, John Moore’s project overlooked the bridge,” Pierce’s father Michael Beaudoin said. He said Pierce was all for it when Paul Beatty, a board member with the Historical Association of Catawba County, suggested building a new trail.

The bat houses hang in trees around 14 feet above the ground. Bat symbols were placed lower on the trees for observers to find the houses easier, Michael Beaudoin said. Pierce used a wood router to create trail markers for his project and for another scout’s project. Michael Beaudoin said Pierce began working on his project in the fall and finished at the end of April.

Leadership was on display when Pierce taught other members of his troop how to build the birdhouses and directed his helpers while carrying the picnic tables through the trails to the campsite. Pierce’s Loop connects near another new project called John’s Overlook.

John Moore, 16, created an observation area, off of the blue and white trail, featuring handmade wooden benches and a wooden fence positioned with a view of the covered bridge. He relocated several local wildflowers, found in the surrounding woods, into a roped off area to create a natural garden and included a plant identification board.

Beatty said the blue and white trail is part of the Carolina Thread Trail and is dedicated to preserving threatened and endangered species of plants.

The wildflowers listed on John’s identification board are hairy skullcaps, black cohosh, wild geranium, bloodroot and more. The board has photos of each plant, detailed descriptions and the time of year each flower blooms. “I was walking along and saw the beautiful view of the bridge,” John said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this would be a neat place to do a project.’”

Trey Carlton, 18, cleared out a large patch of briars prior to starting the construction of his project. After clearing the area, he leveled the ground and built a picnic shelter with the help of a team. He also dug a fire pit bordered with stones and planted grass.

“It’s a place to come hang out,” Trey said. “There are camps all around here, so I put a little rest stop area and hangout spot for all the people to gather at.”

Jacob Moore, 16, cleared out an old logging road located on the property, turning it into a walking trail to connect Trey’s recreational area to Lyle Creek. He installed two benches, four birdhouses and a bird identification board. Jacob’s trail leads down to a nesting area for herons on the creek.

“I saw all of the birds out here when looking for a place to do a project,” Jacob said. “It seemed like the right thing to do.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.