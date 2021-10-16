Eagle Scout projects benefit ministry

HICKORY — Eagle Scouts Caleb McMurray and Dylan Lasecki of the Boys Scouts of America completed projects at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries to assist the ministry in its mission to provide hope, help and healing for all.

As stated by the Boy Scouts of America website, “The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.”

As stated by Linda Johnson, GHCCM director of health and wellness, and John Featherstone, GHCCM director of 31 Thrift and More!, “We sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication that both scouts put into their project. It was a great learning experience for them, but it is a valued gift to GHCCM.”

Caleb McMurray, Boy Scout Troop 341 and recent graduate of Hickory Christian Academy, completed his Eagle Scout project by building three raised garden vegetable boxes for the purpose of growing vegetables that will help support the Healthy Cooking classes that are held weekly at the Whole Life Center.