Eagle Scout projects benefit ministry

HICKORY — Eagle Scouts Caleb McMurray and Dylan Lasecki of the Boys Scouts of America completed projects at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries to assist the ministry in its mission to provide hope, help and healing for all.
As stated by the Boy Scouts of America website, “The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.”
As stated by Linda Johnson, GHCCM director of health and wellness, and John Featherstone, GHCCM director of 31 Thrift and More!, “We sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication that both scouts put into their project. It was a great learning experience for them, but it is a valued gift to GHCCM.”
Caleb McMurray, Boy Scout Troop 341 and recent graduate of Hickory Christian Academy, completed his Eagle Scout project by building three raised garden vegetable boxes for the purpose of growing vegetables that will help support the Healthy Cooking classes that are held weekly at the Whole Life Center.
When selecting his project, Caleb said he wanted to do a project that would have a meaningful purpose with a lasting effect to help people. To assist with the outcome of growing vegetables for consumption and to use in the cooking classes, GHCCM volunteer Lloyd Coley provided the soil, fertilizer and the vegetable plants for the boxes. Dr. and Mrs. Jim Hodges also volunteered assistance for filling the boxes and the planting.
Other aspects of Caleb’s Eagle Scout project include donating a large picnic table, decorative bird bath, a podium for use during outdoor support groups and educational meetings, along with three large handmade wooden park benches. As a result, the fenced-in area provides a peaceful, safe and tranquil environment used to help facilitate additional outdoor meetings, training/counseling sessions and meditation.
Dylan Lasecki, Boy Scout Troop 1, completed his Eagle Scout project by creating a street sign highlighting the GHCCM main campus. In addition to partnering with the city and outside companies to acquire the necessary permits and design specifications, Dylan also did the fundraising to pay for the cost of building the sign.
After custom building the frame and painting it, Dylan coordinated a team to install the sign outside the main campus of GHCCM. The sign will serve to direct GHCCM’s neighbors and visitors to the ministry. When asked about his favorite part of the project, Dylan commented, “Getting a bunch of friends and family together and building a sign that will help this (GHCCM) organization.” He was also asked about the biggest challenge and his response was “figuring out what everyone could do and organizing them into groups to accomplish the task.”
GHCCM encourages volunteers to participate in needed projects throughout the ministry. If anyone or a group has a proposed project or need a suggestion for a project, contact outreach@ccmhickory.org. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org. GHCCM is dependent on volunteers to assist with the day-to-day ministry offerings to its neighbors in most need.
It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For hours of operation, ministry offerings or to donate, visit GHCCM’s website at www.ccmhickory.org