Eagle Scout Awards presented by Troop 275

BETHLEHEM — Boy Scout Troop 275 sponsored by Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and the Bethlehem Ruritan Club recently held courts of honor in recognition of scouts receiving the Eagle Scout Award.

Troop 275 has the distinction of having eight scouts in the last two years receive the Eagle Scout Award from a troop averaging 20-25 scouts during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about 4 percent of all boy scouts attain the Eagle rank according to Piedmont Council Executive Board member Warren Hollar. Hollar praised the scout leaders including Scoutmaster Robert Duncan, Brian Heath, Fred Roupe, and others who have provided exceptional leadership during difficult times.

The three most recent Eagle Scouts are Mason James, Wesley Cline and Garrett Jolly. Wesley and Garrett were recognized at a court of honor ceremony at Point Park. Mason received his award at an earlier court of honor.

Each Eagle candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to earn his Eagle. Nationally, Eagle scouts and the volunteers they led completed more than 8 million hours of work for service projects in a recent year.

Mason James is a student at Alexander Early College He is the son of Chip and Lynn James. He began is scouting experience as a cub scout in Pack 275 during the leadership of Cubmaster Chip James. For his Eagle Scout project, he partnered with the Alexander County library to create a book trail at Rocky Face Recreational Area. Mason completed 23 merit badges. Some favorite merit badges included wilderness survival, shotgun shooting, kayaking, fishing, and lifesaving. He regularly attended summer camp, completed the Ordeal for Order of the Arrow membership, the Arrow of Light, and served in various leadership roles in Troop 275 including Senior Patrol Leader.

Wesley Cline, son of Kevin and Teresa Cline, is a student at Alexander Central High School. He began his scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 275 under the direction of Cubmaster Chip James. His Eagle project was completed at the Alexander County Senior Citizens facility. He led a group of Troop 275 scouts to construct a library box and two benches for senior citizens. Wesley completed 27 merit badges, received the Arrow of Light Award, completed the Ordeal for membership in the Order of the Arrow, attended Camp Bud Schiele for summer camps, and served as senior Patrol Leader.

Garrett Jolly is a student at Alexander Central High School and the son of Adam and Kristen Jolly. He began his scouting experience at Pack 275 with Cubmaster Chip James. Garrett’s Eagle project helped address the issue of hunger in the community. He constructed outdoor food boxes for two different churches. Garrett completed 25 merit badges, served as the Troop Guide, received the Arrow of Light Award, completed Ordeal to become an Order of the Arrow member, attended numerous camps at the council scout reservation, and worked with troop community service including food collection and the Bethlehem Star Lighting. Garrett, a third-generation scout, is also musically talented as shown by his winning the high school talent show.