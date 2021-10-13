 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dump truck driver dead in crash near Sherrills Ford community in southeastern Catawba County
0 Comments
breaking featured

Dump truck driver dead in crash near Sherrills Ford community in southeastern Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image0.jpeg

The scene of a dump truck crash that killed the driver on Wednesday morning in the Sherrills Ford area.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash in southeastern Catawba County on Wednesday morning.

State Trooper R. Rudisill said a commercial dump truck crossed the center line on N.C. Hwy. 150 near Sherrills Ford and left the road. He said the truck passed through a yard, crossed Zeb Little Road and crashed into a wooded area there.

In addition to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

William Shatner blasts off into space for real

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert