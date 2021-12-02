Duke Energy to add new beach, other amenities at Wittenburg Access

The Wittenburg Access on Lake Hickory in Alexander County closed Nov. 29 so Duke Energy can add new amenities at the site.
The company will be adding features such as picnic shelters, picnic tables and restrooms. Alexander County has added parking to accommodate a new trail the county will be constructing.
One of the most notable additions at the site will be a small beach.
Jennifer Bennett, a Duke Energy project manager, said the beach will be built on a half-acre of land in a cove at the access spot.
There will be an area for swimming that will be sectioned off to separate it from parts of the lake used for other activities.
Bennett said the access is already attractive to people seeking recreation near the water, and the additions the company is making will expand the leisure offerings.
“It provides boat ramps and it’s really popular with people fishing and just accessing the lake, but there was a desire for a diversification of recreational access to the lake and so that’s what that swim beach provides,” she said. “It’s recreation that you can do if you don’t have a boat.”
She said that while the number of parking spaces will remain about the same, the company will change parking designations so that vehicles with trailers will park closer to the boat ramps while vehicle-only traffic will park nearer to the beach.
While the entire parking lot will be closed for the first few months of building, Bennett said, Duke Energy hopes to restore access to the boating ramps as soon as possible.
“Our hope is to be able to delineate the swim beach and peninsula construction area and block that off while keeping some of the access to the boat ramps available and open through the construction project on the peninsula,” she said.
In 2019, Jim and Lorrie McManus, a couple who live near the access, raised concerns about the impact the changes at the access would have for the great blue herons that nest in the area.
Bennett said Duke Energy has a scientist on staff who has taken part in the planning of the upgrades to ensure the company complies with state and federal regulations related to the birds.
“It’s not that there won’t be any impact but that any impact that is made follows the plans and protocols,” Bennett said.
The Wittenburg improvements are among several upgrades to existing recreational areas that will be taking place along Lake Hickory in the coming year.
New restrooms have already opened at Lake Rhodhiss, and Duke Energy expects to have the Corpening Bridge Access Area, complete with a boat launch and wildlife viewing platform, open Jan. 3, Bennett said.
She said the company also is expected to begin a trail expansion at the Conley Creek Access at Lake Rhodhiss early next year.
The Duke Energy website also lists new restrooms open on Lookout Shoals Lake, as well as a new access area with a boat ramp and areas for camping and parking, which is slated for completion by the end of 2022.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily.