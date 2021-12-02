Duke Energy to add new beach, other amenities at Wittenburg Access

The Wittenburg Access on Lake Hickory in Alexander County closed Nov. 29 so Duke Energy can add new amenities at the site.

The company will be adding features such as picnic shelters, picnic tables and restrooms. Alexander County has added parking to accommodate a new trail the county will be constructing.

One of the most notable additions at the site will be a small beach.

Jennifer Bennett, a Duke Energy project manager, said the beach will be built on a half-acre of land in a cove at the access spot.

There will be an area for swimming that will be sectioned off to separate it from parts of the lake used for other activities.

Bennett said the access is already attractive to people seeking recreation near the water, and the additions the company is making will expand the leisure offerings.

“It provides boat ramps and it’s really popular with people fishing and just accessing the lake, but there was a desire for a diversification of recreational access to the lake and so that’s what that swim beach provides,” she said. “It’s recreation that you can do if you don’t have a boat.”

