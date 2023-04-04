The new beach at the Wittenburg Access in Bethlehem is expected to be finished sometime later this summer, the county said.
Since late 2021, Duke Energy and the county have been making various improvements the Lake Hickory access area.
Duke Energy estimates the new beach at the Wittenburg Access will be finished later in the summer. It is unclear whether the beach will open to the public this year or next.
Some improvements, including the addition of a mile-long natural trail and the repaving and restriping of the area by the boat ramps, is complete.
The last major piece of the project is the new beach, which is being built by Duke Energy and will include an area marked off for swimming along with various amenities associated with the beach, including a concessions stand, changing rooms, restrooms, outdoor showers and picnic shelter, according to the release.
Once complete, the beach will be open annually between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It is unclear if the beach will be finished early enough to open this year.
In addition, a concrete walkway has been installed leading to the fishing pier. The walkway will be closed until construction is finished, according to the release.
