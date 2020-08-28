Duke Energy chooses Catawba, Burke sites for economic development program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two sites in Catawba and Burke counties have been chosen for a Duke Energy program which explores the potential for business and industrial development in locations the company serves.

An area at and near the Hickory Regional Airport and a location in southeastern Catawba County off U.S. 16 and U.S. 150 have been selected for the company’s Site Readiness Program, according to a press release sent out Thursday.

The Burke and Catawba sites were two of the six sites the company picked for the program this year and were the only two locations in western North Carolina to be selected.

Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, said the program will help local leaders evaluate the suitability of these sites for development.

The process will involve input from a consultant on whether the sites are appropriate for development and what the best type of development for the sites will be, Millar said.

He added the county also participated in the program during the early stages of planning for the Trivium Corporate Center.