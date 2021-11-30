Dry weather prompts burn bans; don't expect relief soon, says local meteorologist

Catawba County issued a burn ban on Tuesday, a day after the N.C. Forest Service announced a statewide prohibition on burning in light of dry conditions throughout North Carolina.

The ban comes on the heels of a large fire on Pilot Mountain that has consumed more than 1,000 acres. The mountain is part of a popular state park in Surry and Yadkin counties that is approximately 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

The statewide ban prohibits burning more than 100 feet away from an occupied structure while the county ban covers burning within that 100-foot zone.

New burning permits are on hold and already-issued permits have been suspended while the ban is in effect.

Open burning includes burning leaves, branches, and other plant material in addition to the use of recreational fires, bonfires, and outdoor fireplaces. The ban does not apply to cooking fires, such as grills or outdoor cookers. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics, or other non-vegetative materials, Catawba County and the Newton Fire Department said in separate news releases.

In announcing the ban, the forest service noted that violators could face a variety of penalties, including a $100 fine and court costs.