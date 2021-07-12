Dry weather got your plants down? Here are tips to perk them up

Laurie Rubner starts most of her days by watering and shading flowers and landscaping plants before the day heats up.

“The dry conditions have been tough on our plants this year,” Rubner said. She’s the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.

Although sales are slow at the garden center, Rubner said many folks have stopped by to ask questions. “A lot of people are coming by to ask for advice on watering. There’s been a lot of concern, and a lot of cause for irrigation,” she said.

The best advice Rubner has for vegetable gardens is to water consistently. “Watering consistently is extremely important, especially with tomatoes. If you water tomatoes too much they will split. If you don’t water them enough they will split; so consistency is important,” she explained.

“Typically, plants like about an inch of water a week,” Rubner continued. “If you only do light watering, the roots will stay on top and everything will dry out on top. One good, deep watering a week will do more than lightly watering every day.”