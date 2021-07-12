Dry weather got your plants down? Here are tips to perk them up

Laurie Rubner starts most of her days by watering and shading flowers and landscaping plants before the day heats up.
“The dry conditions have been tough on our plants this year,” Rubner said. She’s the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.
Although sales are slow at the garden center, Rubner said many folks have stopped by to ask questions. “A lot of people are coming by to ask for advice on watering. There’s been a lot of concern, and a lot of cause for irrigation,” she said.
The best advice Rubner has for vegetable gardens is to water consistently. “Watering consistently is extremely important, especially with tomatoes. If you water tomatoes too much they will split. If you don’t water them enough they will split; so consistency is important,” she explained.
“Typically, plants like about an inch of water a week,” Rubner continued. “If you only do light watering, the roots will stay on top and everything will dry out on top. One good, deep watering a week will do more than lightly watering every day.”
Rubner said watering plants in the morning or early evening is best. “If you’re watering in the evening, make sure there is enough time for the leaves to dry before it gets dark,” she advised. “Fungus can develop overnight, so you don’t want to water just before dark.”
Other advice she gives for dry conditions include using ground covering to trap in moisture such as mulch, weeding often, not using fertilizer, and deadheading.
“Using fertilizer will make plants require even more water than usual, and weeds will take away water from plants, too,” she said. “Deadheading — especially with tomatoes — is also important, because the plant is still sending energy to those dead-ends or bad tomatoes, so you want to get rid of anything that isn’t usable.”
If you’re looking for plants that can withstand the summer heat, Rubner suggests ornamental grasses such as sedum autumn joy, yucca plants, gaura and others.
“Sedum autumn joy blooms in the fall, which is great because it gives nectar to pollinators late in the season,” Rubner explained. “Gaura and baptisia have deep roots that go way down, so they will hunt for water. Once those are established, they are hard to move so you need to consider where to plant them because you won’t be able to move them easily.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.