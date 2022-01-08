Dry conditions bring Catawba River into drought monitoring phase

The Catawba River basin is now in a drought monitoring stage in the wake of persistent dry weather in the region.
The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group announced this week that the basin is under Stage 0 of the organization’s drought management plan.
Stage 0 is the lowest of the group’s five drought categories. In this stage, members of the group are advised to “monitor conditions more closely.”
The river basin includes parts of North and South Carolina.
In North Carolina, the river is known as the Catawba River and includes such reservoirs as Lake Hickory and Lake James. The river extends into South Carolina, where it is called the Wateree River.
While there are no requirements for the general public at this time, Duke Energy Lead Communications Consultant Ben Williamson said water customers should keep an eye on their water use.
“We strongly encourage people to find ways to conserve water over the coming months, whether that is waiting to run the dishwasher until it is full, limiting car washing or installing shower heads that conserve water,” Williamson said.
The river entered this monitoring stage because of the lack of rain in the past year.
“Duke Energy rain gauges show the region received less than half the expected rainfall in the final four months of 2021,” according to a statement from the company.
All four counties in the Hickory area are classified as abnormally dry or in moderate drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the rainfall recorded in Hickory was 10 inches lower than normal.
In addition to anticipated rainfall on Sunday, he also said there are also likely to be some other chances for rainfall later this month.
“It looks like we’re entering into more of an active storm pattern so I think over the next few weeks there definitely will be some possibilities we’ll see some more storms and rainfall move into the area,” Powell said.
