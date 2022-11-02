Drum Wilkinson family members to gather at church

SHERRILLS FORD — After the June 2019 reunion, what had been an annual event for over 70 years of the Drum Wilkinson clan was put on hold due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Reunions are scheduled to resume June 25, 2023. But in the meantime, a large number of family members have requested a gathering to discuss reunion business, the status of the Drum Wilkinson Educational Foundation and to see one another and catch up on family news.

Anyone interested in the Drum Wilkinson families is invited to a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m. in the family life center of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4136 Mount Pleasant Road, Sherrills Ford. Agenda items will include an update on what the DWC/DWEF Board has been doing since 2019, current vacancies on the board, the latest information on the DWEF and plans for the 2023 reunion.