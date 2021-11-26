Drones, cameras and computers change how police officers solve cases

The drones allow officers to see crime scenes from a bird’s-eye view and can help in searches for missing people and suspects. “Say there is a body in the woods and we need to check an area to see if there is evidence further out then we would typically search, they (drones) can scan the area,” Young said.

In order to use the drone, officers have to go take a test through the Federal Aviation Administration. “It’s a very difficult test,” Young said.

Officer James Hooker is one of six drone operators for the Hickory Police Department. He said the drones also help keep officers safe. “The drones can see (suspects) before we can,” he said. “There aren’t extremely hard to fly,” Hooker said. “They’ll automatically come back to wherever you’re at.”

Hooker had to learn regulations and where he can and cannot fly the drones as part of his training.

The police department has three types of drones, one for video, one that can detect heat and a small version that can be used inside buildings.