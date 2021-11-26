Drones, cameras and computers change how police officers solve cases

Technology continues to change the way police work in Hickory.
“Back when I started in 1999, reports were written with paper and a pen. We didn’t have the luxury of having computers and things in the car like officers do now,” Capt. Jeff Young said.
Computers have been added to all Hickory Police Department patrol vehicles, officers wear cameras and drones observe crime scenes from the air now.
“If I stopped you in a vehicle in a vehicle stop and wanted to run your name and license I had to call into dispatch and get your information,” Young said. “Now officers have a computer in their car with access to that and can do their own searches and things that allow them to expedite the amount of time, but also get more accurate information.”
Videos are used more in investigations. Everyone has a camera, Young said. It is much more likely police will find video of crimes to help them to solve cases now. Video played a role in finding a suspect in the Zakylen Harris fatal shooting earlier this year, Young said. “A lot of businesses in the area had video of the vehicle,” he said. “We were able to identify the vehicle and make an arrest.”
Last year, the Hickory Police Department bought drones to help assist officers. They can also aid emergency personnel on the scene. “When James Oxygen and Supply had their explosion we were able to assist by sending up the drone to make sure there weren’t any other dangers before the fire department went in,” Young said.
The drones allow officers to see crime scenes from a bird’s-eye view and can help in searches for missing people and suspects. “Say there is a body in the woods and we need to check an area to see if there is evidence further out then we would typically search, they (drones) can scan the area,” Young said.
In order to use the drone, officers have to go take a test through the Federal Aviation Administration. “It’s a very difficult test,” Young said.
Officer James Hooker is one of six drone operators for the Hickory Police Department. He said the drones also help keep officers safe. “The drones can see (suspects) before we can,” he said. “There aren’t extremely hard to fly,” Hooker said. “They’ll automatically come back to wherever you’re at.”
Hooker had to learn regulations and where he can and cannot fly the drones as part of his training.
The police department has three types of drones, one for video, one that can detect heat and a small version that can be used inside buildings.
The drones normally are flown no higher than 400 feet. They can fly up to 40 mph and travel four to six miles from the operator. “I think that is the coolest thing is that they can go so far away,” Capt. Philip Demas said as Hooker demonstrated by flying a drone from the back parking lot of the Hickory Police Department to hover over Union Square for several minutes.
Young said police are looking for more ways to use technology. One use is a new form of training that allows officers to be put in difficult scenarios they wouldn’t normally have a way to train for.
Through Troysgate in Lenoir, Hickory officers are placed in a room with several screens and asked to respond to a call such as a domestic situation, Young explained.
Young said the technology uses augmented reality and the scenario and visuals on the screens can change based on the decisions the officers make.
Young said not only can they learn to respond to calls like this in a more realistic setting, but it’s also cheaper than basic firearms training.
Young said the police department hopes to bring the form of training to their own training facility in Hickory.