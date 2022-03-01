Drivers injured in I-40 wrecks on Tuesday morning are in stable condition

Two people were injured in separate crashes at one location on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Tuesday morning. Both were listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol was investigating a two-vehicle wreck on the eastbound side of I-40 near exit 125 on Tuesday.

A 2016 Subaru, driven by Joshua Morales, 30, of Hickory was moving between 90 and 100 mph, according to Trooper B.K. Perkins. He said Morales was driving near exit 125, when he collided with the front end of a 2012 Toyota truck, driven by Lucecita Rodriguez, 51, of Hickory. Morales lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Perkins said a female passenger in the Subaru vehicle was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with injuries and was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Morales was charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana. Perkins said Morales did not show signs of impairment at the scene.

As law enforcement investigated the scene, Trooper Bobby Lineberger said the sounds of another collision sent emergency personnel on the scene running. “We were just about to clear the scene from the first wreck,” he said.