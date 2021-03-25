Drive-thru vaccination planned for Saturday; event aims to get vaccine to underserved communities

Two new providers in Catawba County are getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
StarMed Health Care was allocated 100 Moderna vaccine doses, the first week the provider has gotten doses in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Charlotte-based provider is planning a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday at Plaza Latina from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine. More information is available online at Starmed.care.
The vaccine clinic is a pilot clinic for an effort by Catawba County Public Health to improve the vaccination rate in marginalized populations, specifically among Latinx, Hmong and African American residents, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The vaccination rate of the minority communities lags behind the countywide rate, Killian said.
"Because of this noticeable and concerning difference, we felt that providing mobile vaccination events primarily for these vulnerable populations would be of great benefit to the county's population as a whole," Killian said.
The county was already working with StarMed for COVID-19 testing, so the county partnered with StarMed for the vaccine clinic as well, Killian said. Doses are limited.
Pharmacy TAS Drug of Maiden also received 100 Moderna vaccine doses through the state for the first time this week.
Seven providers in Catawba County are now getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the state. Together, they were allocated 1,600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to NCDHHS. Catawba County has received 34,725 total first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since distribution began.
Caldwell County is receiving 3,170 first doses this week from NCDHHS between four providers. Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital was allocated another batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This week, the hospital is scheduled to get 1,200 doses of the one-shot vaccine.
Caldwell County has received 18,595 total doses since December, according to NCDHHS.
Alexander County was allotted 1,500 total first doses this week between four providers, according to NCDHHS. The county has received 11,445 total first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December.
Burke County was designated 2,070 first doses for nine providers through NCDHHS. The county has received 19,300 total first doses of the vaccine.
North Carolina is expected to receive more doses of the vaccines in the coming weeks but demand still exceeds supply, according to NCDHHS.
To get the vaccine where need is highest, the state is altering the way it distributes the vaccine. Now, counties’ baseline amount of doses will be based on the percent of residents not yet vaccinated. Previously, allocations were based on the county’s total population, according to NCDHHS.
The state also plans to reserve 3% of doses each week for long-term care settings, state facilities and community vaccination events.