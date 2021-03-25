Drive-thru vaccination planned for Saturday; event aims to get vaccine to underserved communities

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pharmacy TAS Drug of Maiden also received 100 Moderna vaccine doses through the state for the first time this week.

Seven providers in Catawba County are now getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the state. Together, they were allocated 1,600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to NCDHHS. Catawba County has received 34,725 total first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since distribution began.

Caldwell County is receiving 3,170 first doses this week from NCDHHS between four providers. Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital was allocated another batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This week, the hospital is scheduled to get 1,200 doses of the one-shot vaccine.

Caldwell County has received 18,595 total doses since December, according to NCDHHS.

Alexander County was allotted 1,500 total first doses this week between four providers, according to NCDHHS. The county has received 11,445 total first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December.

Burke County was designated 2,070 first doses for nine providers through NCDHHS. The county has received 19,300 total first doses of the vaccine.