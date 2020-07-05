Drive-thru birthday event held at church

On June 28, approximately 80 friends and family members attended a drive-thru celebration to wish Jack Williams a happy 90th birthday.
The event was held at Viewmont Baptist Church, where Williams has been a member for 70 years. Attending the event were family members and members of the church.
Williams was pleasantly surprised when members of the Carolina Crossroads Vintage Chevy Club and former members of the Foothills Antique Auto Club made an appearance driving many antique and collectible cars. Also in attendance were members of the Post-Polio Group of Hickory.
Williams received balloons and cards along with many horn toots and well-wishes from all. His family thanks all participants for a most memorable “safe distancing” event to wish Jack a happy 90th.
