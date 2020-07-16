Drive of Hope, Hickory Community Theatre virtual event, and a socially distanced camp out

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Drive of Hope luminary ceremony planned in place of annual Relay For Life event
HICKORY — The American Cancer Society is hosting a Drive of Hope luminaria ceremony Saturday, July 18 at Lenoir Rhyne University from 7:30-10 p.m.
Presented by Hickory Chair and Lenoir Rhyne University, Drive of Hope will give volunteers and teams from Relay For Life of Catawba County a chance to honor loved ones touched with cancer.
Relay For Life is a yearly celebration of life that raises money and public awareness in the fight against cancer. The American Cancer Society is the largest non-profit organization raising funds for all types of cancer research while offering several programs free of charge to families in the community battling cancer.
“Due to COVID 19, our yearly event was cancelled and our fundraising has gone from $200K to $80K,” said Lee Bogle, Senior Community Development Manager. “People are still being diagnosed with cancer and still battling cancer; this event will give us the opportunity to let them know we still honor their fight and will continue to raise funds for a cure.”
The event will be held on the Lenoir Rhyne Quad. Luminaria bags can be purchased for $10 on the Relay For Life website under the Luminary tab. For more information, please visit www.relayforlife.org/catawbanc.
Virtual artistic event planned for Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — ‘BLACK VOICES MATTER,’ a show produced and curated by local artists of color in association with Hickory Community Theatre, will premiere online on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event is executive produced by Tiffany Christian, director of HCT’s recent production of ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’
‘BLACK VOICES MATTER’ is composed of a variety of artistic forms of expression, all centered around the theme of giving voice to those impacted by the violence that has most recently spurred the rejuvenation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
This event is free but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the show will be donated to support the purchase of racially diverse materials for local libraries in the Hickory area. To sign up to receive a link for the event email eric@hickorytheatre.org or call 828-327-3855.
Inaugural Backyard Campout event planned by City of Newton
NEWTON — July is National Parks and Recreation Month. With many traditional summertime events canceled or altered this year, the Newton Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging families across the community to celebrate the outdoors in a safe and socially distanced way: through camping.
The first Newton Parks and Recreation Backyard Campout runs the weekend of July 24-25, and everyone is invited to participate by taking part in outdoor living at its finest.
The Great American Backyard Campout, a program organized by the National Wildlife Federation, is a celebration of camping as a way to connect with nature and wildlife. The mantra for this year’s National Parks and Recreation Month is, “We are Parks and Recreation.”
Families don’t necessarily need camping gear or even a backyard to participate. If you have a swing set, a trampoline, or a plastic pool that’s empty, you can make a tent. For those without backyards, a living room can be fashioned into a campground. Social distancing is encouraged while still having fun with your family.
Families can register by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317 before July 22. Participants are encouraged to post photos and videos of their camping experiences to Facebook and/or Twitter with the hashtag #newtonrecbackyardcampout.
Following a drawing after the Backyard Campout, gift packets will be delivered to participating families for the most creative campsite, the most unique campsite, the most original campfire sing-along, and the best campfire recipes. Winners’ photos will be collected and shared by the City.
For more information and to register, call the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
