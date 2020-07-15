Drive of Hope ceremony set for Saturday

HICKORY - The American Cancer Society is hosting a Drive of Hope luminaria ceremony Saturday, July 18, at Lenoir-Rhyne University from 7:30 – 10 p.m.
Presented by Hickory Chair and Lenoir-Rhyne University, Drive of Hope will give volunteers and teams from Relay For Life of Catawba County a chance to honor loved ones touched by cancer.
Relay For Life is a yearly celebration of life that raises money and public awareness in the fight against cancer. The American Cancer Society is proud to be the largest nonprofit organization raising funds for all types of cancer research while offering several programs free of charge to families in our community battling cancer.
Senior Community Development Manager Lee Bogle says Drive of Hope will be held on the Lenoir-Rhyne Quad and will be a drive-through luminaria service where each bag represents a loved one in the community battling cancer. Bags may be purchased for $10 via the Relay For Life website www.relayforlife.org/catawbanc under the “Luminary” tab.
Due to COVID 19, the yearly event was canceled and fundraising has gone from $200,000 to $80,000, Bogle said.
"People are still being diagnosed with cancer and still battling cancer. This event will give us the opportunity to let them know we still honor their fight and will continue to raise funds for a cure.”
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/catawbanc.
