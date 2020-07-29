Drive-in theater opens in Lenoir

In more normal times, patrons of Golden Ticket Cinemas in Lenoir would be viewing movies inside on one of the theater’s two screens.

Use of the theater’s interior stopped in light of COVID-19 regulations, but the theater is still managing to continue the cinematic experience outside the building.

The theater opened up a drive-in earlier this month. The film is projected onto the side of the building.

Theater Marketing Director Clam Sepulveda said the theater had been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. They’d been selling concessions either to-go or for delivery as a way of getting by.

He said the drive-in gives people something to do and helps the theater financially.

“We just thought it was a good idea,” Sepulveda said. “I mean, honestly people were tired of being in the house.”

Patrons are given the option of having concessions brought to their vehicle as part of the theater’s efforts to maintain social distancing.

The films are older, fan favorites, such as “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and “Ghostbusters.”

“It’s very nostalgic, a lot of what we do,” Sepulveda said.