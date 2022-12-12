Dreyer's insight on international politics enriched paper, knowledge of readers

David Dreyer was buried on Monday.

The Lenoir-Rhyne University professor was a frequent contributor to the Hickory Daily Record, writing a weekly column about international politics for our opinion page.

He also wrote columns for our sports section. Dave was especially interested in the march to the Super Bowl last year of his hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

Many subscribers would text him and stop him on the street to discuss articles with him, his obituary said.

I will miss Dave’s insights, and I will miss our correspondence.

Here’s a note Dave dropped me earlier this year: Thank you for the front page preview of my column! Was nice to see that.

Here’s another one: Thank you for the words of appreciation. And thank you for getting my writing out there!

It’s clear that Dave was easy to work with, handling suggestions and comments with grace, and always appreciative of seeing his work published.

I talked briefly with his dad last week.

He said Dave enjoyed writing for the paper and kept his family supplied with copies of his work.

I know that Dave greatly enriched the paper’s opinion page. Having a local professor write with knowledge about international politics is a rarity for editors and readers.

His greatest impact, however, was as a professor. He taught at LR for 12 years, and served as director of general education at the university, his obituary said. He was honored in 2018 with the faculty scholarship award.

Dave packed a lot into 41 short years. Our thoughts go out to his family. Please keep them in your prayers.