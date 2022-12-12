 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLUMN

Dreyer's insight on international politics enriched paper, knowledge of readers

  • 0

David Dreyer was buried on Monday.

The Lenoir-Rhyne University professor was a frequent contributor to the Hickory Daily Record, writing a weekly column about international politics for our opinion page.

He also wrote columns for our sports section. Dave was especially interested in the march to the Super Bowl last year of his hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

Many subscribers would text him and stop him on the street to discuss articles with him, his obituary said.

I will miss Dave’s insights, and I will miss our correspondence.

Here’s a note Dave dropped me earlier this year: Thank you for the front page preview of my column! Was nice to see that.

Here’s another one: Thank you for the words of appreciation. And thank you for getting my writing out there!

People are also reading…

It’s clear that Dave was easy to work with, handling suggestions and comments with grace, and always appreciative of seeing his work published.

I talked briefly with his dad last week.

He said Dave enjoyed writing for the paper and kept his family supplied with copies of his work.

I know that Dave greatly enriched the paper’s opinion page. Having a local professor write with knowledge about international politics is a rarity for editors and readers.

His greatest impact, however, was as a professor. He taught at LR for 12 years, and served as director of general education at the university, his obituary said. He was honored in 2018 with the faculty scholarship award.

Dave packed a lot into 41 short years. Our thoughts go out to his family. Please keep them in your prayers.

David Dreyer

David Dreyer

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Want to donate

Donations can be made in memory of Dave Dreyer to:

YMCA of Catawba Valley Financial Assistance Program 315 1st Ave. NW, Suite 104 Hickory, NC 28601

Donations will go towards memberships and program services for children and families who cannot afford these services.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert