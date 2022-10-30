Dream house: With a stone facade and green tiled roof, 1927 dwelling fires imagination

On Aug. 19, Shawna Carpenter emailed me, writing, “I’m not a Hickory native, so I was unaware when we put an offer in on the old Setzer house, 436 3rd Ave NW (Hickory), that it had an interesting local history. I just knew that I loved the old-style green tiled roof and stone facade.

“In researching [Paul Augustus ‘Gus’ Setzer (1877-1971)], for whom the house was named, I came up with a book written by his daughter, Helen, called ‘Pretty Redwing.’ (She wrote it under the pen name Helen Henslee.) Though written as fiction, the book [published by Holt, Rinehart and Winston, New York, 1982] is set in her childhood home and was apparently controversial because locals felt it thinly disguised some antics of Hickory families.

“I read the book and really enjoyed it, though some may find it racy. I love the descriptions of old-time Hickory, especially as they relate to the house.”

The house at 436 3rd Ave. NW? That address sounded familiar. Old-style green tiled roof and stone facade? Oh my goodness! Shawna was talking about the house I’d been determined to buy in 2010.

I love that house, its Oakwood neighborhood of historic homes, and its proximity to downtown Hickory.

Noticing the Setzer house was for sale, I’d immediately contacted the real estate agent handling the property and requested a next-day tour. She said she’d set it up, and I commenced considering what moving from Conover to Hickory was going to be like. Mid-considering, the phone rang. It was the agent calling to say the owner had changed his mind. The house wasn’t for sale.

It took me weeks to recover from getting so close to moving into a house I’d admired for decades, only to have the possibility squashed.

So, of course I couldn’t wait to explore the house into which Shawna and her husband David Carpenter moved into in June 2021 and hear more about the structure and its original inhabitants.

One of the first things Shawna told me was that one of Setzer’s two daughters from his second marriage, Helen Esther Setzer (deceased), had grown up in the house and married novelist Edgar Lawrence “E.L.” Doctorow (1931-1985), author of award-winning historical fiction, including “Ragtime,” “Billy Bathgate” and “The March.”

Shawna then explained that the house had been built by Gus Setzer. “He’d seen plans that he liked in another North Carolina county,” she explained.

In the Hickory Landmarks Society’s book “From Tavern to Town,” I read about the “unusual two-story, four bay granite-veneered dwelling ... covered in green tiles.” The article went on to say that Gus Setzer purchased this property on July 15, 1911, from the Amon Sigmon estate for $1,800, and that the present stone house was built by day labor in 1927.

The Landmarks article said that according to Jack Finegan, son-in-law of P.A. Setzer, Setzer saw a stone house in Brevard he liked (probably the Godfrey-Barnette House), obtained its plans, and used those plans to build this house.

Sometimes, people walking by the Setzer house stop to talk to the Carpenters, sharing what they know or believe about the house. “People have said it’s haunted with Gus’ spirit,” declared Shawna, who hasn’t made up her mind one way or the other but can’t help but wonder at the rhythmic knocking in the attic and the odd sound she heard trailing down one wall in the master bedroom. (Cue haunted house organ music.)

The Carpenters moved to the Setzer house from a home on the north side of Lake Hickory. “We both like being in the city — near things,” said David, retired from his job as Piedmont Natural Gas’ vice president of planning and regulatory affairs.

He and Shawna had lived in Charlotte prior to buying the lake house. “That was a little too much city,” said Shawna, who used to be a business and education editor. Now she is a freelance writer.

While the exterior of the Setzer House is exceptional, its interior has some notable characteristics as well. “Interior features include classically inspired mantels, a large granite mantel in the living room, and an open string staircase with simple balusters and a paneled newel post,” according to a passage in “From Tavern to Town.”

Owners previous to the Carpenters modernized the kitchen and the upstairs bathrooms and added closet space. They also built a family room onto the home’s rear. Shawna and David said the downstairs powder room looks much the way it always has with the exception of a new toilet. The living room and sunroom retain their 1927 designs. The formal dining room, however, opens to the kitchen now. Originally, it was enclosed, and between it and the kitchen was a small butler’s pantry.

I saw every room but didn’t venture to the attic or basement. Shawna said they can tell there’d been a bathroom in the basement for the servants. Also, under the dining room table, there used to be a buzzer a member of the Setzer family could depress to let the servants know they were needed.

Sounds a little Downton Abbey-ish, don’t you think? Had I gotten the house, I’d have had the buzzer reconnected just for the fun of it. Maybe I’d have put my rowdy little grandsons in the lower section of the house when they visited and told them they couldn’t come to the main floor until they heard the signal.

Behind the house is a matching carriage house — same stone, same tile. When Shawna met with Hickory resident Paula Setzer Finegan, Helen’s sister, to talk about the house, Paula said the Setzer family had played table tennis in the top of the carriage house.

A day or so after welcoming me into her home, Shawna emailed again: “The house was built for Mr. Setzer’s wife (Etta Campbell Cooper Setzer, 1881-1927), who died before she could live in it. After that, Mr. Setzer courted a girl (Helen Biggerstaff, 1909-1969) over 30 years younger than him, the woman who would become the mother of Helen [and Paula] Setzer. In addition to the book ‘Pretty Redwing,’ Helen, [again using the name Helen Henslee], wrote an article called ‘Another Woman’s House’ that was featured in House Beautiful magazine in the early 90s.”

I haven’t read Helen’s “racy” book yet, but I did read the superbly written House Beautiful piece. Here’s an excerpt: “My father was a prosperous manufacturer of late middle age in 1930 when he married my mother, a pretty student nurse of 20, and settled her in a small town in North Carolina in a house he had built for another woman. The other woman had not lived to see the completion of the substantial structure with its green tile roof nor to receive delivery of the American Oriental carpets, heavy furniture and dour draperies she had chosen. But everything had been dutifully put into place. So, when my mother, newly off the dirt farm of her own father, stepped along the arrow-straight front walk, up the stone steps between the big white columns, and through the broad front door — a bride — she moved into someone else’s dream.”

The first Mrs. Setzer died of a stroke just as the home’s construction was nearing completion. She’d wanted something of a showplace. Now the Carpenters are enjoying the showplace and the stories behind it. Shawna said she’d like to “commemorate the literary talent that spent time in the house” maybe by hosting a writer’s group someday or throwing a 1920s-themed party. “We’re in the planning stages,” she pointed out.

Either way, I hope I’m invited.