Drama to be presented at church

GRANITE FALLS — The drama “Two on the Emmaus Road,” which was presented Easter weekend at Clover Baptist Church, will be presented again Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m.

A number of people were turned away on Easter weekend when the church reached its seating capacity. The May 13 presentation will be for the drama only and extra seating is being made available.

The drama approaches the message of Easter and our Lord’s resurrection through the testimony of Cleophas and the “other disciple” as they walked on the Emmaus Road heading home from Jerusalem. Combined with heart-stirring music, the presentation gives a deeper understanding and a greater appreciation for the gift of salvation. All seating is free and no reservations are necessary.

Everyone is welcome to share in this experience.

Clover Baptist Church is at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, one mile off U.S. 321 between Hickory and Lenoir. For more information, call the church office at 828-396-2417 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or visit the church website at cloverbaptistchurch.com.