Drag show, dinosaurs and more

Newton to host cardboard sledding contests

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two “Snow Much Fun” Community Cardboard Sledding Contests.

The first contest will be Feb. 5 at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd., in Newton. The second contest will be Feb. 12 at East Newton Park, 301 Stadium Ave., in Newton. Races will begin at 11 a.m. on both days. Participants can enter one or both contests.

Contestants must register by submitting a completed registration form and waiver to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. in Newton, by 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Registration forms with complete contest details are available at www.newtonnc.gov/sled or at the recreation center. Call 828-695-4317 for more information.

Contestants will design and create their sleds at home using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, paper and paint. Sleds will be judged based on appearance, durability and performance. Contests will be divided by age. Prizes will be awarded for fastest sled, most creative design, best use of cardboard, biggest dud and most spectacular wipeout.