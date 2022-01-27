Drag show, dinosaurs and more

Country music drag show at the Drendel Auditorium
“Drag Me to The Opry” is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Drendel Auditorium located at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory. Drag artists will be singing, dancing and performing comedic routines. All performances will have a country music theme.
Tickets are available at thecardboardcastle.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35 for the VIP experience, including a meet and greet cocktail hour. General admission is $25. For more information call 828-391-9621 or email info.cardboardcastleproductions@gmail.com.
Newton Performing Arts Center presents ‘Dinosaur World Live’
The family-friendly interactive show “Dinosaur World Live” will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Tickets prices range from $15 to $35. Tickets can be purchased online at ncauditorium.com.
Follow as explorers cross uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. A meet and greet after the show offers attendees the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.
Newton to host cardboard sledding contests
The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two “Snow Much Fun” Community Cardboard Sledding Contests.
The first contest will be Feb. 5 at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd., in Newton. The second contest will be Feb. 12 at East Newton Park, 301 Stadium Ave., in Newton. Races will begin at 11 a.m. on both days. Participants can enter one or both contests.
Contestants must register by submitting a completed registration form and waiver to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. in Newton, by 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Registration forms with complete contest details are available at www.newtonnc.gov/sled or at the recreation center. Call 828-695-4317 for more information.
Contestants will design and create their sleds at home using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, paper and paint. Sleds will be judged based on appearance, durability and performance. Contests will be divided by age. Prizes will be awarded for fastest sled, most creative design, best use of cardboard, biggest dud and most spectacular wipeout.