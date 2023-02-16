Dr. Seuss story time planned for Saturday

The Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts will present “Books to Broadway: Seussical!” at 11 a.m. Saturday. This interactive story time is free and open to the public.

Members of the Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts will read excerpts from “Horton Hears a Who,” teach tongue twisters and share silly props from their upcoming production of “Seussical Jr.” Children of all ages will be invited to learn a fun dance and sing along as they discover the magical world of Dr. Seuss.

No registration is required for this event. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE, in Hickory.

Silent talent show to be held at Ridgeview Library

Visit the Ridgeview Branch Library on Thursday and Friday to vote on local youth’s artwork. A ceremony for the show will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.

The art show displays the silent talents of children and teens, including painting, drawing, poetry and short stories. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony to celebrate the winners.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW, in Hickory.

‘Cadillac Crew’ opens at Hickory Community Theatre

This weekend is the opening of “Cadillac Crew.” This is the second play in the Hickory Community Theatre’s Firemen’s Kitchen series.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The show runs through March 4.

“Cadillac Crew” is centered on four female activists working in a Virginia civil rights office. On the day that Rosa Parks is supposed to speak, they wonder if the equality of humankind includes women.

Through engaging storytelling with unexpected moments of comedy and passionate performances, “Cadillac Crew” shines a spotlight on powerful women leaders; particularly African American women who have been forgotten through history.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

‘Charlotte’s Web’ opens this weekend

The Green Room Community Theatre will present a live stage adaptation of the classic children’s novel “Charlotte’s Web,” by E. B. White.

“Charlotte’s Web” is based in rural Maine. Wilbur, a young orphan pig, is loved by his owner, Fern Arable. The pig is destined to be slaughtered for food, and as soon as he is old enough, the Arables send the pig to his fate on the Zuckerman family farm. A lonely, childless spider named Charlotte, who lives in a dark corner of the Zuckerman’s barn, takes pity on the pitiful little pig and decides to do what she can to save his life.

The play is performed by 34 talented young actors, from ages 7 to 17. Layla Isenhour plays the part of the motherly spider Charlotte. Caleb Lee performs the role of Wilbur. Vivi Lane will play the part of Fern Arable. Isaiah Hendershot and Jada Robinson play the Zuckermans.

Performances will be Feb. 17-26. On Fridays and Saturdays, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, performances will be at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.