Downturn renewed emphasis on education

The educational commitment included a handful of signature events. These included the Extreme STEM tour for eighth-graders, the CVCC Extravaganza for 10th-graders, and high school juniors and seniors creating an education portfolio that included a NC Career Readiness certificate.

“Over the years, CVCC took ownership of Education Matters and provided Extreme STEM Tours for over 16,000 middle school students in Catawba County,” Hinshaw said. “These tours involved connecting students with business and industry at their business locations and then showing these students the pathways in education for them to be ready to go to work upon completion of workforce valued credentials.”

Education Matters came to an end in 2019. “When I left my position at CVCC, resources were directed to other areas,” said Hall.

“The program was a huge success and created the foundation for Catawba County to go even further with the creation of K-64,” added Hinshaw. “K-64 would not have been established without the evolution of Champions of Education and the success of Education Matters.”

K-64

In 2016, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners was presented with data indicating a projected gradual decline in the working age population of the county.