Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl planned

NEWTON — People are invited to ring in the holiday season by shopping, dining, and enjoying all that downtown Newton’s local businesses have to offer during the fifth annual Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13.
Open house events featuring special holiday offers, giveaways, and tastings will be presented by more than 20 merchants, allowing guests to finish their holiday shopping early, support local, and learn more about downtown Newton. View a list of participating businesses at www.downtownnewton.org. Call or visit the websites or social media pages of individual merchants for information about their hours, events, and offers.
The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) promotes the Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl, which was created and organized by Jennifer Stiver, proprietor of 2 Pink Magnolias, to welcome patrons to town during holiday open house events.
“With so many unique shops and restaurants in the blocks surrounding the 1924 Courthouse Square, downtown Newton is a year-round destination for anyone looking for a relaxed day of shopping, dining, and fun,” Newton Main Street Director Mary Yount said. “The Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl adds to downtown Newton’s appeal with festive open houses and special offers that get you into the holiday spirit while making it a pleasure to cross off all those hard-to-find items on your Christmas shopping list.”
Free on-street parking is available in marked spaces throughout downtown Newton in addition to free public parking lots at the corner of B Street and College Avenue, at the corner of 2nd Street and Main Avenue, and on Ashe Avenue at 2nd Street.
For more information, visit www.downtownnewton.org or contact Mary Yount at 828-695-4360 or myount@newtonnc.gov.