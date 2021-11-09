Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl planned

NEWTON — People are invited to ring in the holiday season by shopping, dining, and enjoying all that downtown Newton’s local businesses have to offer during the fifth annual Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13.

Open house events featuring special holiday offers, giveaways, and tastings will be presented by more than 20 merchants, allowing guests to finish their holiday shopping early, support local, and learn more about downtown Newton. View a list of participating businesses at www.downtownnewton.org. Call or visit the websites or social media pages of individual merchants for information about their hours, events, and offers.

The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) promotes the Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl, which was created and organized by Jennifer Stiver, proprietor of 2 Pink Magnolias, to welcome patrons to town during holiday open house events.