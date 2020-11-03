Downtown Morganton plans holiday-related events

MORGANTON — Downtown Morganton will be holding holiday-related events throughout November and December.
The annual Memorial Tree Lighting and Winter Carnival, Breakfast with Santa, and visits with Santa in downtown Morganton have all been canceled to help keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19. But there will be plenty of events designed with public health in mind to help spread holiday cheer.
The following events will be happening in November and December, with protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place. If you attend any of the following events, social distancing and masks will be required.
• Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. — Virtual Memorial Lights Ceremony. The Virtual Memorial Lights ceremony will be aired on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2, and the Downtown Morganton Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmorganton.nc
• Holiday carriage rides will take place every Friday and Saturday starting Saturday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Dec. 26, with the exception of Christmas Day. Carriage rides will depart from the Holiday Farmers Market location at 111 North Green St. in downtown Morganton. Reservations will be taken on-site only, beginning at 5 p.m. the days the carriage rides are happening. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seating is limited.
• Nov. 28 — Holiday Farmers Market at 111 North Green St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Nov. 28 —Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl – $1,000 in Downtown Bucks will be awarded. Then winners will receive $100 worth of Downtown Bucks each.
• Nov. 28 through Jan. 1 — Downtown Storybook Walk at various locations in downtown Morganton. Families are invited on an outdoor storybook walk in downtown. Visit locations to read a special Morganton edition of "The Night Before Christmas." More details are available on www.downtownmorganton.com and the Downtown Morganton Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmorganton.nc
• Dec. 1 — Drive Thru Christmas Parade from 6-8 p.m. Applications for entries accepted until Nov. 17. Space is limited. For those who are unable to attend the drive thru event, this drive thru parade will be aired on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2.
• Dec. 12 — Holiday Farmers Market at 111 North Green St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $1,000 in Downtown Bucks given out. Ten winners will receive $100 each in Downtown Bucks.
• Dec. 12 — Visit Downtown Morganton’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmorganton.nc for a special reading from Santa Claus.
• Dec. 18, 20, and 23 — Centerpiece Jazz Christmas Concert at the Morganton Community House from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person plus food and drink. The Dec. 23 show is already sold out. Call the Main Street Office at 828-438-5252 to reserve your tickets.
All throughout this holiday season, starting on Nov. 16 and lasting through Dec. 14, Santa’s elves will be making special pop up appearances in downtown Morganton during the week. A total of 10 lucky visitors to downtown Morganton will each receive $100 worth of Downtown Bucks.
