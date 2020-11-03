Downtown Morganton plans holiday-related events

MORGANTON — Downtown Morganton will be holding holiday-related events throughout November and December.

The annual Memorial Tree Lighting and Winter Carnival, Breakfast with Santa, and visits with Santa in downtown Morganton have all been canceled to help keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19. But there will be plenty of events designed with public health in mind to help spread holiday cheer.

The following events will be happening in November and December, with protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place. If you attend any of the following events, social distancing and masks will be required.

• Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. — Virtual Memorial Lights Ceremony. The Virtual Memorial Lights ceremony will be aired on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2, and the Downtown Morganton Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownmorganton.nc

• Holiday carriage rides will take place every Friday and Saturday starting Saturday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Dec. 26, with the exception of Christmas Day. Carriage rides will depart from the Holiday Farmers Market location at 111 North Green St. in downtown Morganton. Reservations will be taken on-site only, beginning at 5 p.m. the days the carriage rides are happening. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seating is limited.