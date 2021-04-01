Downtown mini-crawl, Tesla Quartet, and more

Downtown Hickory to hold mini crawl event this weekend
The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is partnering with the University City Commission and the Zeta Xi chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University in presenting a spring-themed “mini crawl” event.
The event will be held Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hickory. Tickets are on sale for $10 per ticket, and only 100 tickets are available for purchase.
Ticket holders will pick up their passports and map on the day of the event from the HDDA tent on Union Square. The ticket holder will then hop around downtown to participating businesses.
At each business, ticket holders will present their passport to be stamped and receive a candy-filled egg. After getting all their stamps, they will return to the HDDA tent on Union Square and turn in their passport to be entered into a raffle for one of four bags filled with prizes.
Tickets are available at hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/hopping-around-downtown-hickory/. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Starkey Hearing and Speech for the Zeta Xi chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Sponsors of the event include: Lake Hickory Realty, LLC, city of Hickory, NC – Government, Delta Zeta—Zeta Xi chapter, Jackson Creative, University City Commission, One North Center, Olde Hickory Tap Room, Olde Hickory Station and Focus Newspaper NC.
The HDDA is a private, nonprofit 501©6, member organization with a volunteer board of directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners and citizens-at-large.
HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.
To learn more and possibly become a member, visit DowntownHickory.com or contact Info@DowntownHickory.com.
Tesla Quartet returns to Western Piedmont Symphony
The world-renowned Tesla Quartet returns to Hickory for a two-week residency with the Western Piedmont Symphony.
The quartet’s return will kick off with a Chamber Classics performance on Saturday, April 10, at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature pieces by Mozart, Dvorák and Puccini.
Currently, indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Due to the limit, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for a virtual screening and $50 for in-person general admission, and can be purchased by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Upcoming comedy show to benefit Backpack Program
HICKORY — The Backpack Program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen will host the third annual StandUP to Hunger fundraising event at the Hickory Crawdads Stadium on April 15.
StandUP to Hunger includes a lavish barbecue meal and comedy show between eight local residents competing for cash prizes. The fun begins with gates opening, live music and food served at 5:15 p.m. The comedy competition begins at 6 p.m.
The show is PG and family-friendly. The event will conclude with awarding winners at 8:30 p.m. A rain date has been set for April 16.
StandUP to Hunger was established as an annual signature event to raise needed funds for the Backpack Program, which serves over 1,300 children in local schools with a bag of food each week during the school year.
The inaugural event raised over $16,000 in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees. The event adapted to COVID-19 and offered the event drive-in style and virtually in 2020.
This year the StandUP to Hunger comedy event will follow all current CDC guidelines and N.C. COVID-19 restrictions. The barbecue meal is thanks to Lowes Food and the Zion Lutheran Church in Mountain View. Famous desserts of the Service League of Hickory will also be included with the meal.
Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite.com for $35. If a group of 10 or more calls to purchase tickets together, tickets are $30 each. A group of 15 or more can get tickets for $25 each.
Seating is limited as we will be following strict social distancing guidelines for the comfort of all guests. The event is anticipated to sell out fast, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly via Eventbrite. Call 828-464-0355 for group ticket purchases.
To learn more about StandUP to Hunger, visit www.thecornertable.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well. To donate to Backpack Program, mail a check made payable to Backpack Program to PO Box 1051, Newton, NC 28658. Email Program Coordinator Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org for any more information about Backpack Program or StandUP to Hunger 2021.