Downtown mini-crawl, Tesla Quartet, and more

The inaugural event raised over $16,000 in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees. The event adapted to COVID-19 and offered the event drive-in style and virtually in 2020.

This year the StandUP to Hunger comedy event will follow all current CDC guidelines and N.C. COVID-19 restrictions. The barbecue meal is thanks to Lowes Food and the Zion Lutheran Church in Mountain View. Famous desserts of the Service League of Hickory will also be included with the meal.

Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite.com for $35. If a group of 10 or more calls to purchase tickets together, tickets are $30 each. A group of 15 or more can get tickets for $25 each.

Seating is limited as we will be following strict social distancing guidelines for the comfort of all guests. The event is anticipated to sell out fast, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly via Eventbrite. Call 828-464-0355 for group ticket purchases.

To learn more about StandUP to Hunger, visit www.thecornertable.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well. To donate to Backpack Program, mail a check made payable to Backpack Program to PO Box 1051, Newton, NC 28658. Email Program Coordinator Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org for any more information about Backpack Program or StandUP to Hunger 2021.