Downtown Hickory presents its first Snowman Stroll

HICKORY — People are invited to head to downtown Hickory this holiday season for its first Snowman Stroll.

Participating downtown businesses will be displaying unique snowmen for the whole family to enjoy as downtown heads into the holiday season. A map of the stroll may be picked up at participating businesses.

Businesses include MuscleRX, Focus Newspaper, Lindy’s Furniture Outlet, Lindy’s Furniture, Life Doesn’t Succ, Polished Head to Toe, Taste Full Beans, Trade Alley Art, Lou Lou’s Corner, Nailed it DIY, Girl Scouts, Ella Blu, Olde Hickory Tap Room, Artisan Soapery, Splentique Fashion Boutique, Mint + Modern, Thistle Dew Nicely Florals and Gifts, AR Workshop and Olde Hickory Station.

The Snowman Stroll is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Focus Newspaper and Jackson Creative.