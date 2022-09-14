Downtown Hickory festival celebrates Hispanic heritage

HICKORY — Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the achievements and celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.

This year, Centro Latino, in partnership with the city of Hickory, will hold its first Todos Somos América (We are all America) festival Sunday, Sept. 18, on The Sails on the Square from 4-7 p.m. The event will include activities for the whole family including exhibits about various Latin American countries, face painting and games for children, food trucks, a karate demonstration by children that participate in Centro Latino’s after-school program Abriendo Puertas, piñtas for kids and a raffle for adults, a DJ playing traditional music, and dancing by students from Challenger High School. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the first annual Outstanding Catawba County Latino award.

Gianella Romero, executive director of Centro Latino, said, “We are so grateful for our partnership with the city of Hickory, a grant from the Hickory Community Relations Council, and the support of our business and community sponsors that have made this event possible. We especially appreciate the assistance of various churches, local nonprofits, and from students of Challenger and University Christian high schools. We hope that this fun-filled event will help everyone discover how much our country has gained from its Latin American immigrant roots and that 'We are all America!'"

Centro Latino will participate in numerous other events throughout the month including partnering with CVCC and Lenoir-Rhyne University in their celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information about the programs and services of Centro Latino, see its website www.CentroLatinoHickory.com, or visit its Facebook page.