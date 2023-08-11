Come rain, intense heat or freezing weather, volunteer Julie Lehmann drives 20 minutes from Newton to help the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Lehmann, 75, had just returned from vacation on Wednesday and found herself home at the farmers market. Even when it was 7 degrees outside on a Saturday in December, Lehmann said she was there volunteering.

“It’s just a wonderful and friendly place,” Lehmann said. “I don’t necessarily come here just to shop. I come here to catch up.”

The Downtown Hickory Farmers Market is considered a social gathering spot by regulars, Lehmann said. Vendors and customers often pick up conversations where they left off last week, Lehmann said.

For some, it is a social gathering and an outing. Mabel Smith, 73, was part of a group of seniors at the farmers market. Since she cannot walk, Smith said farmers market visits are a monthly opportunity to get out into the community as well as stock up on produce.

Lehmann said the farmers market has a variety of products: in-season vegetables, flowers, baked goods, honey, eggs, goat cheese, crafts and more.

“These are small businesspeople, and we as a market try to make them succeed,” Lehmann said. “If you run out of cash, you can buy tokens. We have SNAP/EBT tokens, (and) for every $25 (you spend) on the SNAP card, we match $25. … So we’re encouraging folks who may think this is expensive to try it.”

Some vendors only take cash, while some use a payment processing tool for debit or credit cards. It differs with each vendor, as do prices.

Expect to pay $6 for a dozen eggs or $9 for an 18-pack from 3:19 Farm and Outdoors.

Tumbling Shoals Farm sells fresh green beans for $4.35 per pound, okra for $2.95 per pint, and poblano peppers for $3.95 per pound.

Shiloh Avery of Tumbling Shoals Farm said the farm had some flooding on Sunday. It slowed down preparation for the farmers market but did not damage crops she was selling on Wednesday. The slower pace was due to damage assessment on Monday and having to wash dirt off all the green beans before Wednesday morning.